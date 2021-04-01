Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,321 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.