Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.91 Million Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of International Money Express worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

