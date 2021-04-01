Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Ontrak worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.