Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,069 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

