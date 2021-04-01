Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

