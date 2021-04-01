Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

