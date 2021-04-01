Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.624 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.