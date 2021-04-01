Bank of America Downgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Neutral

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akouos by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Akouos by 2,558.3% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.