Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,437,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

