Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 102,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

