Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 3.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 325,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,112,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 2,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 62.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.