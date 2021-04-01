Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

