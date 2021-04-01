Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

