Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,445 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on BW. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,291. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $808.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

