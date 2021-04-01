B. Riley Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

