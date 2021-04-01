Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 6th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Aziyo Biologics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

