Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 60.1% in March

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $8,365,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

