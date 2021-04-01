Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Ayro has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

