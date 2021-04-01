Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TSE AYA opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$6.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

