Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $242.18 million and $50.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

