Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.85

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.85 and traded as high as $67.83. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 172,623 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

Aviat Networks shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

