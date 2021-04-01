Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 220,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,798. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

