Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 8,674,151 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CERT stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.