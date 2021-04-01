Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a market cap of C$32.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

