Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,905. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

