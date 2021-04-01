Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,905. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

