Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
ASTVF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.