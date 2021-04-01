Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ASTVF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

