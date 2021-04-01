Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.08.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

