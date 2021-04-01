Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.08.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Featured Article: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.