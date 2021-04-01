ATN (ATN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $361,313.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00643204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025911 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

