Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

ATO opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

