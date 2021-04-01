Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $46,402.53 and approximately $32.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,362.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.44 or 0.03260343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00335843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.55 or 0.00925750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.80 or 0.00415750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00374560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00266171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,414,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,081,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.