Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $61.75 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

