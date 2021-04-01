Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $56.46. 5,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 301,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

