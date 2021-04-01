Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $49.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

