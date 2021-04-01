Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.86.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

