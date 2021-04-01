Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.91

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $255.91 and last traded at $253.56, with a volume of 4226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.08.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

