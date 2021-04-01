Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 40,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $121,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock worth $438,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ashford stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ashford as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

