Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. 692,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 243,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$242.14 million and a P/E ratio of -31.61.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

