Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

