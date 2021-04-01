Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 323,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,933. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

