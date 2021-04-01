Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 45.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 388,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,312. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

