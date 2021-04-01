Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$29.20 on Monday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.81.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.