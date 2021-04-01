Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$29.20 on Monday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.81.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
