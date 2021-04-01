Aristotle Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425,960 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $984,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.29. 80,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

