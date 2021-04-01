Aristotle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 150,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

