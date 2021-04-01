Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 287,390 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 7.92% of Allegion worth $836,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

