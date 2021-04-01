Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 187,280 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $545,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,619. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

