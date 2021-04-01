Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 29,885 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

