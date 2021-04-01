Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 73,258 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

