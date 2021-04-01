Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $72.47 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,290 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.93% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $72,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 8,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

