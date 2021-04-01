Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $58.55 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $58,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 260.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

