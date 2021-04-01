Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.41% of Signature Bank worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.98. 4,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,846. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.